Laurentian Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend

December 06, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Laurentian Bank (TSE:LB) has released an update.

Laurentian Bank of Canada has announced a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share for its common shareholders, payable on February 1, 2025. Shareholders have the option to reinvest their dividends in newly issued shares under the bank’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, with a 2% discount and no brokerage fees.

For further insights into TSE:LB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

