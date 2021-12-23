Laurence Lytton Just Bought 3.8% More Shares In LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Investors who take an interest in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) should definitely note that insider Laurence Lytton recently paid US$5.02 per share to buy US$407k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

LiqTech International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Laurence Lytton was the biggest purchase of LiqTech International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.29. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for LiqTech International share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months LiqTech International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:LIQT Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of LiqTech International shares, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LiqTech International Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest LiqTech International insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

