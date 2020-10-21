US Markets
Laureate gets superior bid from Anima for Brazil operations

Laureate Education Inc said on Wednesday it received a superior all-cash bid for its Brazilian operations from education company Anima Holding SA, a month after it agreed to sell the business to Brazil's Ser Educacional.

Shares in Ser sank almost 5% after the announcement, while shares in Anima were roughly stable.

Laureate said Anima's proposal was about 500 million reais ($89.47 million) higher than Ser's cash-and-stock offer, considering Ser's closing share price on Oct. 20, plus a potential 200 million reais earn-out.

Laureate said it intends to terminate its definitive agreement with Ser and enter into a binding agreement with Anima, adding that it would fight litigation by Ser which had previously agreed to acquire the business.

Still, Ser said in a separate securities filing that it obtained an injunction to maintain the deal valid, adding it may take Laureate to an arbitration over the agreement with Anima.

Last month, Ser announced a deal to acquire Laureate's assets in Brazil valuing it at 3.8 billion reais, in a cash and stock deal, including 623 million reais in debt.

Laureate operates 11 higher education institutions in Brazil, collectively enrolling more than 267,000 students in technical, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

($1 = 5.5887 reais)

