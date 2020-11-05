Laureate Education Updates FY20 Outlook To Reflect Discontinued Operations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) updated its full-year 2020 guidance due to the reclassification of various operations into Discontinued Operations.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects revenues from continuing operations in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.02 billion and total enrollments to be approximately 325,000 students.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report sales of $2.73 billion for the year.

Additionally, Laureate's board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $300 million of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company expects to complete the repurchase program by no later than the end of 2021, dependent on market conditions.

