Laureate Education To Explore Options For Each Of Its Businesses

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Monday said its Board has authorized the company to explore strategic alternatives for each of its businesses to unlock shareholder value.

The company will evaluate all potential options for its businesses, including sales, spin-offs or business combinations. Laureate has already initiated separate processes to explore the sale of its Peru, Mexico and Australia/New Zealand businesses.

CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen said, "Laureate is taking action from a position of strength, having improved our operations company-wide through significant cost and efficiency initiatives. At the same time, we believe that the public market undervalues our portfolio of assets compared to the values that could be realized for those assets in the private market or through other transactions. As a result, our Board of Directors has decided to explore strategic alternatives to further unlock value for shareholders, students, and our other key stakeholders."

Laureate expects to use substantially all of the after-tax proceeds realized from the implementation of any transactions resulting from this review process, as well as internally generated cash flows, to pay down debt and return capital to stockholders.

