Laureate Education Stock Up 70% as Fund Trims $9 Million Stake Amid $1.7 Billion Revenue Outlook

Key Points

First Sabrepoint Capital Management sold 300,000 shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $9.26 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $8,397,000, reflecting both trading activity and changes in share price.

The post-trade holding stands at 500,000 shares valued at $16.84 million.

Laureate Education now accounts for 6.5% of fund AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Laureate Education ›

First Sabrepoint Capital Management cut its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), selling 300,000 shares in Q4 2025 for an estimated $9.26 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, First Sabrepoint reduced its position in Laureate Education by 300,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $9.26 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The stake was valued at $16.84 million at quarter-end, a decrease of $8.40 million from the prior period, reflecting both trading and share price movement.

What else to know

The sale lowered the Laureate Education stake to 6.4% of First Sabrepoint's 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings post-filing: NYSE: TPB: $43.36 million (17.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: FCFS: $31.08 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: LAUR: $16.84 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: CVCO: $15.95 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE: ATGE: $13.97 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Laureate Education shares were priced at $33.92, up 70.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 57.89 percentage points.

The fund reported 24 positions and $259,146,737 in total 13F reportable AUM after the quarter; the downsizing marks an 18% AUM reduction from the prior period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.58 billion Net Income (TTM) $203.71 million Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $33.92 1-Year Price Change 70.80%

Company snapshot

Laureate Education offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, management, medicine, health sciences, engineering, and information technology, delivered via campus-based, online, and hybrid formats.

The company generates revenue through tuition and related educational services provided by a network of universities and higher education institutions.

It serves students primarily in Mexico, Peru, and the United States, targeting individuals seeking higher education and professional advancement.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates a diversified portfolio of higher education institutions with a focus on professional and technical degree programs. The company leverages a multi-channel delivery model to reach a broad student base across key Latin American markets and the United States. Its scale and established presence in these regions position it to capture demand for quality, career-oriented education.

What this transaction means for investors

Laureate delivered 9% third-quarter revenue growth to $400.2 million and lifted full year guidance to as much as $1.686 billion in revenue and up to $512 million in Adjusted EBITDA. New enrollments rose 7% year to date, with Peru up 13%, underscoring steady demand in core markets.



So trimming exposure after a 70% stock run is not necessarily a vote against the business. The company generated $272.8 million in operating cash flow in the first nine months and ended September with $138.6 million in net cash, while expanding its repurchase authorization by $150 million. That balance sheet flexibility gives management options.



The reduced position still accounts for 6.4% of assets, meaningful but no longer oversized relative to other top holdings like Turning Point Brands at 17.8% and FirstCash at 12.8%. That signals rebalancing, not abandonment.



For long term investors, the thesis hinges on enrollment growth, currency stability in Mexico and Peru, and sustained cash conversion. A disciplined trim after a strong performance can be prudent portfolio management. The real question is whether enrollment momentum and capital returns continue into 2026.

Should you buy stock in Laureate Education right now?

Before you buy stock in Laureate Education, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Laureate Education wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adtalem Global Education and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.