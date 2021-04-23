Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Laureate Education's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Laureate Education had debt of US$951.2m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$1.12b over a year. However, it does have US$750.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$201.1m.

How Healthy Is Laureate Education's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LAUR Debt to Equity History April 23rd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Laureate Education had liabilities of US$804.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.90b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$750.1m and US$126.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.83b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.24b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Given net debt is only 1.0 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Laureate Education's EBIT has low interest coverage of 1.1 times. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Sadly, Laureate Education's EBIT actually dropped 2.1% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Laureate Education can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Laureate Education actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Neither Laureate Education's ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT nor its level of total liabilities gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Laureate Education is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. Given our hesitation about the stock, it would be good to know if Laureate Education insiders have sold any shares recently. You click here to find out if insiders have sold recently.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

