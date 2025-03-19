Is Laureate Education (LAUR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Laureate Education (LAUR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Laureate Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 268 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Laureate Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAUR's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LAUR has returned 5.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -4.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Laureate Education is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION). The stock is up 3.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Lionsgate Studios Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 113.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Laureate Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that LAUR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lionsgate Studios Corp. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #186. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Laureate Education and Lionsgate Studios Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Laureate Education (LAUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.