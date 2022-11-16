Laureate Education (LAUR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.72, changing hands as low as $9.96 per share. Laureate Education Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAUR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.71 per share, with $13.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.96.

