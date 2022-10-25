Laureate Education (LAUR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.69, changing hands as high as $12.35 per share. Laureate Education Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAUR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.41 per share, with $17.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.