Laureate Education (LAUR) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 17.68

The average one-year price target for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been revised to 17.68 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 16.32 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.04% from the latest reported closing price of 14.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Laureate Education. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAUR is 0.31%, a decrease of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 133,813K shares. The put/call ratio of LAUR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Berkom & Associates holds 6,594K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,679K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,544K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,005K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Snow Phipps Group holds 4,954K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,952K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,415K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,079K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,824K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAUR by 177.67% over the last quarter.

Laureate Education Background Information



Laureate Education, Inc. understands the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, Laureate Education has remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. The Company is one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations® and it's the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

