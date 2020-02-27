Laureate Education Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) said, for full-year 2020 from pro-forma continuing operations, the company projects: adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $670 to $685 million, reflecting growth of 8%-11% on an organic constant currency basis. Revenues are projected to be in the range of $3.13 billion to $3.17 billion, reflecting growth of approximately 2%-3% on an organic constant currency basis. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $243.6 million, up 11% from last year. On an organic constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 14%. Earnings per share was $0.28 compared to $0.31. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $883.2 million, a decrease of 1%, due primarily to the weakening of foreign currencies against the U.S. Dollar and the sale of UniNorte Brazil on November 1, 2019. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue was up 3%. Analysts expected revenue of $879.22 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.