Laureate Education, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

Laureate Education, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 results on July 31, followed by an investor conference call.

Laureate Education, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. Following the announcement, a conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET for investors and analysts to discuss the results and the company's outlook. Those interested can register to receive dial-in information, and the call will be available for replay along with the earnings release on the company's website. Laureate Education operates five higher education institutions in Mexico and Peru, serving over 470,000 students with a focus on academic quality and accessibility in education.

Potential Positives

Laureate Education is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and regular communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call for investors and analysts, demonstrating its commitment to stakeholder engagement and providing an opportunity to discuss the business outlook.

Laureate Education serves a significant number of students (over 470,000), highlighting its scale and impact in the higher education sector.

The company emphasizes a strong commitment to academic quality, innovation, and employability outcomes, which can enhance its reputation and attractiveness to prospective students.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific mention of financial performance, which could raise concerns about transparency regarding the company's financial health.

The announcement implies an upcoming earnings report, which may suggest that previous expectations regarding performance were not met if forthcoming results do not align with investor expectations.

Details regarding the company’s business outlook are not provided, leaving investors without key insights that could affect their decision-making.

FAQ

When will Laureate Education release its quarterly results?

Laureate Education will release its quarterly results on July 31, 2025, before the stock market opens.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call to discuss financial results will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on July 31, 2025.

How can I listen to theearnings conference call

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by registering to receive dial-in information.

Where can I find the earnings release and related slides?

The earnings release and related slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Laureate's website.

What is Laureate Education's focus in higher education?

Laureate Education focuses on academic quality, innovation, and improving employability outcomes for students in Mexico and Peru.

$LAUR Insider Trading Activity

$LAUR insiders have traded $LAUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN KENDELL SNOW sold 520,831 shares for an estimated $9,098,917

MARCELO CARDOSO (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,884 shares for an estimated $271,223 .

. RICHARD M. BUSKIRK (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,232 shares for an estimated $165,121 .

. GERARD M. KNAUER (VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $24,082

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $LAUR stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results and the Company's business outlook.





Interested parties are invited to listen to theearnings conference callby



registering here



to receive dial in information.





The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



www.laureate.net



.









About Laureate Education, Inc.









Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 470,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.







Investor Relations Contact:









ir@laureate.net









Media Contacts:









Laureate Education, Inc.







Adam Smith







adam.smith@laureate.net











U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724





