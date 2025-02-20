LAUREATE EDUCATION Earnings Results: $LAUR Reports Quarterly Earnings

LAUREATE EDUCATION ($LAUR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $423,400,000, beating estimates of $419,730,000 by $3,670,000.

LAUREATE EDUCATION Insider Trading Activity

LAUREATE EDUCATION insiders have traded $LAUR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORRO PEDRO DEL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $489,499

MARCELO CARDOSO (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 12,775 shares for an estimated $221,876

LAUREATE EDUCATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of LAUREATE EDUCATION stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

