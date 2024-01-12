Laureate Education Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LAUR

In trading on Friday, shares of Laureate Education Inc (Symbol: LAUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.02, changing hands as high as $13.06 per share. Laureate Education Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAUR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.91 per share, with $14.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.05.

