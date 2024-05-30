Laureate Education Appoints Andrew Cohen As Chair Of Its Board

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) said it appointed Andrew Cohen as Chair of its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2024. Cohen will succeed Kenneth Freeman, President Ad Interim of Boston University, who served as Chair since 2019 and will remain on the Board.

Cohen, who has served on Laureate's Board since 2013 and as Vice Chair of the Board since May 2023, is the Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Cohen Private Ventures, LLC.

In addition, Laureate Education announced the election of William Davis as an independent member of the company Board of Directors at today's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Davis was also appointed to the Board's Audit & Risk Committee.

Davis is the President and Chief Executive Officer of ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC, a provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, which he joined in 2019. Before then, Davis was the Chief Financial Officer of Paycor, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., and Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions). Davis began his career as member of the Technology Group of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

