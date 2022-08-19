Laura Matlin Is The Corporate VP of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) And They Just Sold 31% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) should probably be aware that the Corporate VP, Laura Matlin, recently divested US$368k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$178 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 31% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadridge Financial Solutions

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP & Senior Advisor to CEO, Adam Amsterdam, sold US$944k worth of shares at a price of US$172 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$177). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 44% of Adam Amsterdam's holding.

Insiders in Broadridge Financial Solutions didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BR Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does Broadridge Financial Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$129m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Broadridge Financial Solutions Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

