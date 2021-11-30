Laura Desmond Is The Independent Lead Director of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) And They Just Sold 45% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Laura Desmond, the Independent Lead Director recently netted about US$3.6m selling shares at an average price of US$30.08. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 45%, which is notable but not too bad.

DoubleVerify Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Laura Desmond is the biggest insider sale of DoubleVerify Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$32.17. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 45%of Laura Desmond's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DV Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. DoubleVerify Holdings insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$652m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DoubleVerify Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DoubleVerify Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for DoubleVerify Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

