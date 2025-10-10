The Launch of Foot and Ankle Trauma Solutions May Boost ZBH Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH, together with its subsidiary Paragon 28, has announced the full commercial launch of two solutions for complex foot and ankle trauma. The Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System and the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail are designed to offer advanced options to surgeons to address challenging pilon fractures and hindfoot injuries with precision and efficiency.

The latest development significantly expands the company’s foot and ankle trauma portfolio.

ZBH Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Following the Oct. 8 announcement, Zimmer Biomet shares slipped 0.7%, closing at $98.36 on Wednesday. On a promising note, the introduction of these two products underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing innovations that help surgeons safely and efficiently tackle complex clinical problems. We expect the news to help support a rebound in ZBH stock’s performance.

Zimmer Biomet has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 8.3% compares favorably with the industry average of 0.1% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Significance of ZBH’s New Launch

The Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System provides a solution for primary tibiotalar fusion in patients with pilon fractures. These account for roughly 7% to 10% of all tibial fractures, with a small but clinically significant group of patients requiring primary ankle fusion due to severe comminution or articular surface loss.

Developed in collaboration with leading orthopedic trauma foot and ankle surgeons, the system offers stable dual-column fixation for severe or malunited tibial pilon fractures. Its anatomically contoured plates, precision-engineered instrumentation, and streamlined workflow enable stable fixation and fusion in a single procedure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dual-plating constructs — available in various lengths — feature contoured anterolateral and medial options, optimized for both open and percutaneous approaches. Type II anodized plates are biomechanically engineered with region-specific thickness and tapered ends to reduce soft tissue disruption. The System also includes advanced percutaneous guides, long-shaft plate designs to span metaphyseal comminution and comprehensive joint preparation instrumentation.

Meanwhile, the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail builds on the proven Phantom TTC Nail platform. It provides expanded lengths and fixation capabilities to manage more demanding trauma cases, including complex pilon fractures requiring tibiotalocalcaneal fusion.

The solution incorporates the PRECISION Guide Technology for consistent, accurate nail placement and an integrated internal compression mechanism that delivers up to 8 mm of controlled compression. Other key features include advanced threaded peg options with multiple targeting configurations, as well as right and left-specific configurations and diameters for tailored fixation.

Industry Prospects Favor ZBH Stock

Per a report from Grand View Research, the global foot and ankle device market was valued at $4.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% through 2030.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments is a key driver of growth in the market, given their advantages over traditional open surgeries. The growing prevalence of target diseases, such as osteoporosis, also fuels the market’s growth.

Other Developments at ZBH

Zimmer Biomet recently completed the acquisition of Monogram Technologies, an AI-driven, next-generation orthopedic robotics company. The acquisition expands the company’s extensive suite of orthopedic robotics, enabling solutions and analytics to address the needs of surgeons pre-, intra- and post-operatively.

ZBH Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, ZBH shares have rallied 3.8% compared with the industry’s 0.2% growth.

ZBH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Zimmer Biomet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Masimo MASI and Cardinal Health CAH. While Phibro Animal Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Masimo and Cardinal Health each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have increased 3.3% to $2.53 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 58.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.2% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.6%.

Masimo shares have jumped 7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $5.30 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have increased 1 cent to $9.42 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 39.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.6% growth. CAH’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 2.5%.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.