LAUDER (ESTEE)S Earnings Results: $EL Reports Quarterly Earnings

LAUDER (ESTEE)S ($EL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, beating estimates of $0.33 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $4,004,000,000, missing estimates of $4,090,600,710 by $-86,600,710.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Insider Trading Activity

LAUDER (ESTEE)S insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 10 purchases buying 387,800 shares for an estimated $24,924,492 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FABRIZIO FREDA (President and CEO) sold 10,969 shares for an estimated $743,259

LYNN FORESTER sold 3,890 shares for an estimated $364,142

CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY sold 3,437 shares for an estimated $315,963

AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $65,000

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of LAUDER (ESTEE)S stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.

