LAUDER (ESTEE)S Earnings Preview: Recent $EL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAUDER (ESTEE)S ($EL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,625,743,293 and earnings of $0.33 per share.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Insider Trading Activity

LAUDER (ESTEE)S insiders have traded $EL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J FRIBOURG has made 19 purchases buying 520,300 shares for an estimated $33,606,198 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FABRIZIO FREDA (President and CEO) sold 10,969 shares for an estimated $743,259

AKHIL SHRIVASTAVA (EVP & CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $111,053 and 0 sales.

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of LAUDER (ESTEE)S stock to their portfolio, and 543 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAUDER (ESTEE)S Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $50,000 on 12/31.

