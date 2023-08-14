Latvia's prime minister announces resignation

Adds background, detail in paragraphs 3-6

RIGA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week.

"This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president," Karins told a press conference.

On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure the government after the current coalition partners rejected his proposal for a cabinet reshuffle, local news agency BNS reported.

Karins' centre-right New Unity party plans to select its candidate for the post of prime minister on Wednesday, he said.

It is ultimately up to President Edgars Rinkevics to give a mandate to a new potential prime minister to try to form a government. Any new coalition would also face a vote in parliament before it can take office.

The next Latvian election for parliament is scheduled for 2026.

(Reporting by Janis Laizans and Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.