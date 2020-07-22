Latvian Police Seize Crypto Worth $126K in Bust of Suspected Cybercrime Ring

Latvian state police said they had dismantled an organized cybercrime ring, seizing over 110,000 euros ($126,926) in cryptocurrencies from the alleged perpetrators.

Police said Monday they had confiscated 110,000 euros-worth of bitcoin, ether, XRP and tether from the group.

Additionally, over 12 raids they seized 280,000 euros ($323,084) and $37,000 in cash, 11 properties and three cars.

The gang is alleged to have engaged in âlarge-scaleâ money laundering from 2015 through 2020.

Officials arrested and charged three suspects with committing cyber fraud, procuring reams of private account data on the dark web, laundering money through gold and cryptocurrency, and targeting at least 1,000 victims around the world.

In a press statement, Latvian authorities declined to elaborate on the crime syndicateâs fraud tactics, saying that information was sensitive to the ongoing investigation.

Criminal proceedings began in late February, they said.

If convicted the suspects face three to 12 years in prison.

