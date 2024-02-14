News & Insights

Latvia joins IEA at 50th anniversary event

February 14, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Latvia was welcomed into the International Energy Agency (IEA) as its 32nd member during the agency's 50th anniversary event, the IEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Latvia will continue to work to reduce dependency on energy imports and develop policies for clean energy, while planning to update its National Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030 to be more in line with European Union targets, it said.

