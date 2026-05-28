Lattice Semiconductor Soars 222% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC has surged a stellar 221.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 108.9%. It has outperformed peers like Diodes Incorporated DIOD but lagged ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX. While Diodes has gained 139.3%, ASX has jumped 310.4% over this period.



Lattice Semiconductor is benefiting from strong momentum in the artificial intelligence (AI) server market, driven by rising deployment of AI infrastructure across hyperscale and enterprise data centers. The company continues to witness increasing demand for its low-power field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), which are widely used in server management, connectivity, security and edge AI applications. Higher FPGA content per server and improving average selling prices are also contributing to growth.

One-Year Stock Price Performance of LSCC



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Expanding FPGA Portfolio Remains a Key Strength

Lattice Semiconductor’s differentiated low-power FPGA portfolio remains a major growth driver. The company focuses on power-efficient programmable solutions, which are increasingly preferred by customers looking to optimize thermal performance and reduce energy consumption in AI environments.



The company’s expanding portfolio is helping strengthen its presence across communications, computing, industrial and automotive end markets. Its newer FPGA platforms are witnessing solid adoption, supported by rising demand for flexible and energy-efficient solutions. Lattice Semiconductor’s strategic focus on low-power applications differentiates it from its peers and positions it well to capitalize on the growing need for efficient AI infrastructure solutions.

AMI Buyout Expands Software Capabilities

LSCC aims to strengthen its long-term growth prospects through the proposed acquisition of American Megatrends. The transaction is expected to enhance the company’s infrastructure management and platform software capabilities.



The acquisition should expand Lattice Semiconductor’s exposure to AI servers and cloud computing applications while improving its position in secure system and platform management solutions. Management believes the deal will significantly increase the company’s total addressable market over time.

Improving Demand Trends Support Outlook

The company is benefiting from improving inventory conditions and healthy booking activity, which are supporting better demand visibility. AI-related applications continue to remain a key growth catalyst. In addition, a favorable product mix and pricing discipline are supporting healthy profitability metrics. Increasing contribution from higher-value AI and server applications is expected to drive operating leverage over the long term.

Moving Forward

Lattice Semiconductor remains well positioned to benefit from expanding AI infrastructure spending and increasing FPGA adoption across data center environments. As cloud providers continue to expand AI workloads, LSCC is benefiting from broader adoption opportunities across next-generation server architectures. Its strong low-power FPGA portfolio, growing exposure to AI servers and software expansion efforts provide multiple long-term growth drivers. Investors, therefore, are likely to benefit if they invest in this high-flying Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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