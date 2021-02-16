Markets
Lattice Semiconductor Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter earnings and revenues that trumped Wall Street view.

Portland, Oregon-based Lattice reported fourth-quarter profit of $15.99 million or $0.11 per share, compared with last year's profit of $13.99 million or $0.10 per share.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter increased to $0.19 per share from $0.17 last year. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.17 per share last year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the quarter gained 6.9% to $107.18 million from $100.24 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $103.15 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Lattice expects revenues to be between $106 million and $114 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $103.4 million for the quarter.

