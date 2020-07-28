Markets
LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) Tuesday reported a second-quarter earnings that beat analysts estimates.

Portland, Oregon-based Lattice reported second-quarter profit of $10.63 million or $0.08 per share, compared with last year's profit of $8.56 million or $0.06 per share.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter increased to $0.17 per share from $0.15 last year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.15 per share last year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 1.7% to $100.59 million from $102.30 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $100.02 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the third quarter, Lattice expects revenues to be between $96 million and $106 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $99.7 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSCC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular