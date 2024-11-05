News & Insights

Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $52 from $55 at Raymond James

November 05, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to $52 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Lattice’s Q3 was in-line with expectations, though its Q4 outlook fell well short and management announced a 14% workforce reduction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s outlook and commentary are in contrast to recent results from peers AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC), the firm notes. Raymond James thinks Lattice will sustain double-digit growth longer term on the back of cyclical recovery, secular content gains, and new products.

