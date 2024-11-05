Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $52 from $55 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to $52 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Lattice’s Q3 was in-line with expectations, though its Q4 outlook fell well short and management announced a 14% workforce reduction, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s outlook and commentary are in contrast to recent results from peers AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC), the firm notes. Raymond James thinks Lattice will sustain double-digit growth longer term on the back of cyclical recovery, secular content gains, and new products.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LSCC:
- Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $50 from $56 at Deutsche Bank
- Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $55 from $65 at Susquehanna
- Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $44 from $70 at Baird
- Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $54 from $60 at KeyBanc
- Lattice Semiconductor Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.