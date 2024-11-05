Lattice Semiconductor price target lowered to $44 from $70 at Baird

Baird analyst Tristan Gerra lowered the firm’s price target on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to $44 from $70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said a combination of a significantly lowered revenue outlook for 2025 and incremental gross margin decline for 4Q provides a painful yet useful reset in expectations, with booking visibility pointing to an initial rebound in 1Q25 revenue.

