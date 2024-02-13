Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Q4 Earnings Meet, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC delivered fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 45 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $170.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.3 million. The top line decreased 3% year over year.



Weakness in the communications and computing end-market led to a year-over-year decline in the top line. The sluggish consumer market was another concern.



Nevertheless, strong momentum across the industrial and automotive end market was a positive.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Revenue Details

By End Market:



Communications and Computing: Revenues generated from the market fell 19.8% year over year to $58.7 million (34% of the total revenues).



Industrial and Automotive: Revenues from the market grew 11.4% year over year to $99.8 million (59% of the total revenues) in the reported quarter.



Consumer: Revenues from the market were $12.1 million (7% of the total revenues), down 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.



By Geography & Channel:



Asia, Americas and Europe contributed 60%, 22% and 18% to the total revenues in the reported quarter, respectively.



Revenues from distribution accounted for 82%, whereas direct revenues accounted for 18% of the total revenues.

Operating Results

In the fourth quarter, the GAAP gross margin was 69.7%, which expanded 30 basis points (bps) year over year.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $55.5 million, up 5.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 270 bps year over year to 32.5% in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP Research & development, and selling, general & administrative expenses expanded 190 bps and 70 bps year over year, respectively.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 37.8%, contracting 240 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $128.3 million, up from $114.4 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



Accounts receivable was $104.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter, down from $105.9 million at the third-quarter end.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2024, Lattice Semiconductor expects revenues between $130 million and $150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $175.13 million.



The company anticipates a non-GAAP gross margin of 69% (+/-1%). Also, operating expenses are expected to be $54-$56 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Lattice Semiconductor has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Arista Networks ANET and Badger Meter BMI. BlackLine sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Arista Networks and Badger Meter carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BlackLine shares have lost 3.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BL is projected at 50.56%.



Arista Networks shares have gained 13.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is projected at 20.15%.



Badger Meter shares have lost 7.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is projected at 12.27%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.