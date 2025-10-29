Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Price Target Increased by 11.24% to 74.24

The average one-year price target for Lattice Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:LSCC) has been revised to $74.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.24% from the prior estimate of $66.74 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.34% from the latest reported closing price of $71.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 927 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lattice Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSCC is 0.21%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 203,098K shares. The put/call ratio of LSCC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 22,712K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,153K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,495K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,801K shares , representing an increase of 52.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 81.60% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,193K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,641K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,107K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,206K shares , representing a decrease of 21.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,984K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,182K shares , representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSCC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

