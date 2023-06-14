Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $92.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 10.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Lattice Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 21.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188.15 million, up 16.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $763.48 million. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +15.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Lattice Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lattice Semiconductor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 43.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.23, so we one might conclude that Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

