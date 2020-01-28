Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed the most recent trading day at $21.20, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 9.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

LSCC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 11, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.07 million, up 4.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LSCC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.16% higher. LSCC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LSCC has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.39.

Investors should also note that LSCC has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.