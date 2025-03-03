Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LSCC recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of LSCC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that LSCC could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LSCC's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting LSCC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.