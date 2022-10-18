Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $47.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Lattice Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $166.3 million, up 26.07% from the year-ago period.

LSCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $647.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.49% and +25.71%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. Lattice Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lattice Semiconductor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.01, which means Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

