Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $86.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Lattice Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188.15 million, up 16.6% from the year-ago period.

LSCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $763.48 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +15.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lattice Semiconductor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lattice Semiconductor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.52, so we one might conclude that Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

