Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $92.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Lattice Semiconductor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $179.93 million, up 19.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $749.3 million, which would represent changes of +20% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% higher within the past month. Lattice Semiconductor is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.61, so we one might conclude that Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

