Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $49.51 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lattice Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $166.3 million, up 26.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $647.8 million, which would represent changes of +58.49% and +25.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. Lattice Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lattice Semiconductor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.45, so we one might conclude that Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LSCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



