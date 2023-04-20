Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $90.75, marking a -1.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 0.55% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lattice Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $179.93 million, up 19.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $749.3 million, which would represent changes of +20% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% higher. Lattice Semiconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.6.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.