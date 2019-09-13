Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed at $20.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LSCC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $103 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $407.89 million. These totals would mark changes of +109.09% and +2.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LSCC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LSCC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LSCC has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.02 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

Also, we should mention that LSCC has a PEG ratio of 2.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LSCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.