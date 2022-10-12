Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.41, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lattice Semiconductor as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 31, 2022. On that day, Lattice Semiconductor is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $166.1 million, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $647.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.49% and +25.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lattice Semiconductor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. Lattice Semiconductor is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lattice Semiconductor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.72, which means Lattice Semiconductor is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LSCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



