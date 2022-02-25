Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. LSCC recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

LSCC has rallied 24.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests LSCC could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at LSCC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LSCC for more gains in the near future.

