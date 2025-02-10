LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR Earnings Results: $LSCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ($LSCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $117,420,000, missing estimates of $119,432,646 by $-2,012,646.

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR Insider Trading Activity

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHERRI R LUTHER (SVP, CFO) sold 20,632 shares for an estimated $1,008,684

PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,483 shares for an estimated $287,936 .

. TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195 .

. MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,932 shares for an estimated $273,471 .

. TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) sold 1,474 shares for an estimated $74,967

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

