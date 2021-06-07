Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Lattice Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock increased significantly by 35% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Lattice Semiconductor's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lattice Semiconductor is:

15% = US$58m ÷ US$392m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lattice Semiconductor's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Lattice Semiconductor seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 65% seen over the past five years by Lattice Semiconductor. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Lattice Semiconductor's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

NasdaqGS:LSCC Past Earnings Growth June 7th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Lattice Semiconductor fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Lattice Semiconductor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Lattice Semiconductor's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

