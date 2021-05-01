Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Jim Anderson has played in delivering the impressive results at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 07 May 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a market capitalization of US$6.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.2m for the year to January 2021. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$598k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.8m. This suggests that Lattice Semiconductor remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Jim Anderson also holds US$46m worth of Lattice Semiconductor stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$598k US$550k 8% Other US$6.6m US$5.9m 92% Total Compensation US$7.2m US$6.4m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. In Lattice Semiconductor's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's Growth Numbers

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 113% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.0%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 823%, over three years, would leave most Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Lattice Semiconductor that investors should look into moving forward.

