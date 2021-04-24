Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Lattice Semiconductor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, David Jeffrey Richardson, for US$856k worth of shares, at about US$29.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$54.82. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 56% of David Jeffrey Richardson's holding.

In the last year Lattice Semiconductor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LSCC Insider Trading Volume April 24th 2021

Insiders at Lattice Semiconductor Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Lattice Semiconductor. In total, Corporate Vice President of Research & Development Stephen Douglass dumped US$142k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Lattice Semiconductor Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lattice Semiconductor insiders own 1.4% of the company, currently worth about US$104m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lattice Semiconductor Tell Us?

An insider sold Lattice Semiconductor shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Lattice Semiconductor makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Lattice Semiconductor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

