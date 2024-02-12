Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $98.7 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $51.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.8 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $170.6 million from $176.0 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $98.7 Mln. vs. $51.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $170.6 Mln vs. $176.0 Mln last year.

