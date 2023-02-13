Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $51.9 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $28.5 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $68.4 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.1% to $176.0 million from $141.8 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $51.9 Mln. vs. $28.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $176.0 Mln vs. $141.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $175 mln-$185 mln

