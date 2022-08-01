Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.5 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $21.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $59.1 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.2% to $161.4 million from $125.9 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $44.5 Mln. vs. $21.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $161.4 Mln vs. $125.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $161-$171 mln

