Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $55.9 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $36.1 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71.8 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $184.3 million from $176.0 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $55.9 Mln. vs. $36.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $184.3 Mln vs. $176.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $183-$193 mln

